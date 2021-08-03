Geeta Basra opens up on her painful experience of two miscarriages; says, ‘The last two years have been traumatic for me’

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot in October 2015 in Jalandhar. Their first child Hinaya Heer Plahain was born in July 2016. The couple welcomed their second child Jovan Veer Singh on July 10.