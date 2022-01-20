The makers of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur starrer Gehraiyaan dropped its trailer today. From the trailer, it looks like a story about complicated relationships. The trailer is getting a good response on social media. Fans are mostly hailing Deepika’s performance. “DEEPIKA PADUKONE AS ALISHA, GOONA SNATCH WIGS, WILL END UP THE MEDIOCRE BITCHES,” wrote a fan. Another one commented, “This scene #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone Nailed it and how! One of her best performances is coming.” Tweeting a dialogue from the film, a fan wrote, "Are we just messed up people? #gehraiyaan.” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Gehraiyaan trailer: 5 shocking moments from Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's film that will leave you asking for more
Talking about the film, Deepika said, “Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters’ struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide.” Also Read - Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi's labour of love looks full of complex layers
