The makers of , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajat Kapur starrer Gehraiyaan dropped its trailer today. From the trailer, it looks like a story about complicated relationships. The trailer is getting a good response on social media. Fans are mostly hailing Deepika's performance. "DEEPIKA PADUKONE AS ALISHA, GOONA SNATCH WIGS, WILL END UP THE MEDIOCRE BITCHES," wrote a fan. Another one commented, "This scene #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone Nailed it and how! One of her best performances is coming." Tweeting a dialogue from the film, a fan wrote, "Are we just messed up people? #gehraiyaan." Have a look at some of the reactions below:

alisha saying “…you abandoned your own mother “ in the end of #Gehraiyaan trailer indicates that the film is not just about cheating or sex, there are more layers to the film and the characters. the intimate scenes are only kept to appeal to the younger generation + pic.twitter.com/qwTMGzfzGY — ? (@safarnamaaa) January 20, 2022

This scene #Gehraiyaan #DeepikaPadukone Nailed it and how! One of her best performances is coming? pic.twitter.com/9TEA0VyloX — Jenni? (@Glitterycrazen) January 20, 2022

#Gehraiyaan trailer is gonna be less of a movie trailer and more would be "KISS-A-THON" . REMEMBER THAT. #DeepikaPadukone #GehraiyaanOnPrime pic.twitter.com/EjZy57U0RZ — Raj Rathore (@AmitTan65923895) January 19, 2022

Talking about the film, Deepika said, "Alisha, my character in Gehraiyaan is extremely close to my heart and certainly one of the most challenging characters I have portrayed on screen. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play a role that was fun and challenging at the same time. Each of the characters' struggles and arcs are real, raw and relatable. Our endeavour is to take viewers on a journey they will relate to. When it comes to dealing with relationships and human emotion, Shakun is truly a master of his craft. With Gehriyaan, again, he has woven a story that will appeal to all and I am thrilled that along with Amazon Prime Video we are able to take this story to audiences worldwide."