is busy promoting his upcoming action Antim: The Final Truth with , and director . And hence, all four of them are busy with interviews and promotional activities for Antim. Now, at a recent media interview, Salman Khan was asked whether this is the end of the superstars' era. OTT is a booming platform and a new space for every actor and filmmaker. Actors are exploring the platform too and hence when asked whether this was the last generation of superstars, the Tiger 3 actor said that he had been hearing about it for a long time now. However, the Bajarangi Bhaijaan actor also said that the superstars won't be giving out the stardom to the younger generation easily. Also Read - SAY WHAT! Antim the Final Truth actor Aayush Sharma admits that he owes his film career to wife Arpita Khan Sharma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Radhe actor said that for the last four generations, he had been hearing that this one would be the last generation of superstars. HE added that they will leave and someone else would take their place. However, he said that the era of stars won't go. "It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom." Also Read - From Salman Khan's only movie with Sridevi to how many films Bhai has written – Antim actor Aayush Sharma takes the ultimate Bhaijaan quiz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Furthermore, he added, "I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan FINALLY reveals why he stays in a one BHK and not in a palatial house like other stars – Watch

Talking about Antim: The Final Truth, it is said to be a remake of Mulshi Pattern. Antim is releasing on 25th November 2021.