Happy birthday, Anubhav Sinha: The director's next, Anek, with Ayushmann Khurrana is an unexplored spy film with a hefty budget [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

Director Anubhav Sinha, who has gradually progressed into one of the most respected filmmakers of this generation in the country with hard-hitting titles like Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, post amusing albeit frothy masala fare like Dus and 's Ra.One, is a wise 55 years old today, 22nd June. As he rings in his special day, we, as cinephiles, look forward to his next offering, Anek, with his Article 15 star, Ayushmann Khurrana. And while the project is no doubt looking very promising given the two main pillars carrying it and the initial feelers we've heard about it being Anubhav Sinha's second (after Dus) and Ayushmann Khurrana's first action thriller, not much else is known about the film, that is until now.

As a special birthday treat, we've dug up some inside scoop on Anek that's sure to leave you more excited than before about the movie. BollywoodLife got in touch with one of the most reliable industry insiders, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi, who exclusively revealed to us that the Anubhav Sinha directorial is likely to be a slick spy thriller, set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India. What's more, he also gave a calculated guess about the film's budget, estimating it to be between Rs. 40-45 crore, which will make it the costliest project ever to come out of Benaras Media Works, Sinha's home production banner, while also probably skyrocketing to the top of Ayushmann Khurrana's costliest films, too.

Earlier, a valued industry source had also exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that the film will likely not feature a leading lady opposite Ayushmann, piquing our interest further about how the canvas is going to be mounted around the star.