is one of the finest and most-talented actresses we have in Bollywood. She can slip into the skin of any character and charm us with her performances. She is truly an inspiration and has stood tall in the industry on her own terms. As she turns 45 today, the actress shares the secret behind her success and how to survive the big bad world of Bollywood.

‘Be passionate'

The actress believes that there is no substitute for passion. "Be in the film industry for the right reasons. You need to have the passion for cinema or acting," says the actress.

'Be interested in the medium'



Chitrangada says one needs to be interested in the medium. “You should do it because it interests you and not just because you are in awe of the whole idea of being an actor. That clarity is extremely important,” she opines.

‘Have a thick skin’

Sating that hard work is utmost important, the actress feels one needs to have a thick skin. “You need to believe in yourself and not in the 1000 opinions that people will have and the 100 opinions that will change every day,” she asserts.

‘Keep yourself fit’



The actress stresses on the importance of fitness. “Film is a visual medium so it’s very important that you invest in your fitness and in yourself. Whether it is your diction, acting skills or your dialogue delivery, I think it’s very important to get that in place as well. When that one opportunity comes, you really need to make the most of it,” she states.

Well, we can’t help but agree with the Yeh Saali Zindgi actress. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.