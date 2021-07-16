From Sheela Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli: 7 times when the scintillating Katrina Kaif grooved her way right into our hearts

turns 38 today. Apart from her full-fledged roles, she is known for her dance numbers. Her dancing skills are commendable and she has given us some memorable songs. From Sheela Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli, here’s a list of some of her best ones. Also Read - Happy birthday Katrina Kaif! 7 songs of the glam queen that make us hit the dance floor

Kamli (Dhoom 3)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sheila Ki Jawaani (Tees Maar Khan)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chikni Chameli (Agneepath)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bang Bang Title Track (Bang Bang)

Mashaallah (Ek Tha Tiger)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This one was just too good. She even flaunted her acrobatic skills in this one.A perfect song for any special occasion. Actually, you can turn any occasion into a special one with this one.According to us, this one is Katrina’s best.Kartina’s dance number was so good in this groovy number.Katrina matched ’s steps perfectly in this one.

This one will make you put on your dancing shoes. It can also be an instant mood lifter.