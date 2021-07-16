From Sheela Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli: 7 times when the scintillating Katrina Kaif grooved her way right into our hearts

Katrina Kaif turns 38 today. Apart from her full-fledged roles, she is known for her dance numbers. Her dancing skills are commendable and she has given us some memorable songs. From Sheela Ki Jawaani to Chikni Chameli, here’s a list of some of her best ones. Also Read - Happy birthday Katrina Kaif! 7 songs of the glam queen that make us hit the dance floor
Kamli (Dhoom 3)
This one was just too good. She even flaunted her acrobatic skills in this one. Also Read - Karan Johar pledges to never make item songs like 'Chikni Chameli' again, here's what Katrina Kaif has to say
Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)
A perfect song for any special occasion. Actually, you can turn any occasion into a special one with this one. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Lovely, Katrina Kaif's Kamli, Sunny Leone's Baby Doll: 10 item numbers that'll set you grooving - watch videos!
Sheila Ki Jawaani (Tees Maar Khan)
According to us, this one is Katrina’s best.
Chikni Chameli (Agneepath)
Kartina’s dance number was so good in this groovy number.
Bang Bang Title Track (Bang Bang)
Katrina matched Hrithik Roshan
’s steps perfectly in this one.
Mashaallah (Ek Tha Tiger)
This one will make you put on your dancing shoes. It can also be an instant mood lifter.
