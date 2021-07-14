Happy Birthday Madhu Sapre: From her controversial nude photoshoot to her scandalous breakup with Milind Soman, here are interesting facts about India's boldest model

India, and as especially Bollywood has seen many bold, and badass ladies who have redefined the image of a modern woman. One of them is Madhur Sapre. Among the most gorgeous and bravest ladies from the modeling industry in the 90s, captured everyone's attention with her boldest moves. She was the one who featured with nude on a advertisement without any fear of judgement. As she celebrates her birthday today, here are some interesting facts about her. Also Read - Milind Soman: Men are very happy to be regarded as sex symbols because that is something extra for them

Madhu Sapre turned a model at a very young age. She was an athlete before she became stepped into the world of modeling. She reportedly did her first photoshoot at the age of 19 and decided to become a model. Also Read - Milind Soman turns 55 and runs naked on the beach; Twitter erupts into a meme fest

After winning the Miss India pageant, Madhu Sapre went on to contest in 1992. She turned out to be the second runner-up and made the aspiring models from the country dream of winning the title for India someday. It was two years after her Miss Universe stint that won the pageant. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan and Mamta Kulkarni: Bollywood’s bold babes – view pics!

Madhu Sapre was the one who appeared in a very controversial ad with Milind Soman. She was the one who posed nude with him wearing just shoes and a python wrapped around their neck. For the same, Milind and Madhu had an obscenity case filed against them. They were acquitted from the case in 2009. As the controversy hit headlines, she gave a shocking and bold interview sharing her thoughts. She said that one cannot make it big in the industry until you expose.

Reportedly, Madhu and Milind were also in a live-in relationship. They spoke openly about it in an era when live-in relationships were not very well accepted. However, they reportedly parted ways as Milind received a lot of female attention.

Later, in 2001, Madhu found love in an Italy-based businessman and settled in matrimony. She now lives in Riccione and the couple has a daughter.

While Madhu did try hard to make it big in Bollywood, she appeared only in one film titled - Boom. The same film that launched in the industry.