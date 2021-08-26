While he is known for making films like Page 3, Fashion and Traffic Signal, director was also marred by a huge controversy when model Preeti Jain accused him of rape. This was in the year 2004. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Do you think Raqesh Bapat's career will revive after his stint in the controversial reality show?

According to Preeti, the national award-winning filmmaker had raped her several times between 1999 and 2004 on the pretext of marrying her and promising her film roles. As evidence, she had produced SMS texts, where he had reportedly asked for sexual favours. On the other hand, the filmmaker had claimed that the complaint was cheating-related, not about rape.

Seven years later in September 2011, a Mumbai metropolitan court directed the filmmaker to face trial in the case. Two months later, the director was granted anticipatory bail.

The case took another turn in 2012 when the apex court bench of Justice HL Dattu and Justice CK Prasad quashed the charges. This was after it was reported that the actress was no longer interested in pursuing the case.

The twists in the case didn’t end there. In 2005, Preeti was arrested for hiring a contract killer to murder Bhandarkar. According to reports, she was to pay Rs 75,000 to Naresh Pardeshi, the associate of infamous Mumbai don Arun Gawli to kill the filmmaker. Allegedly, the model demanded her money back because the execution didn’t happen. When Gawli came to know of this, he instructed his lawyer to file a complaint against her. According to reports, the rape case was cited as one of the reasons why she wanted the filmmaker dead.

In April 2017, she was awarded a three-year imprisonment and found guilty of conspiracy, aiding and abetting crime. After the court's verdict, Bhandarkar had tweeted, "Some things are better left unsaid! Some things are better left as they are. Life moves on, so have I."

In a huge relief for Preeti, a few months later in June, the Bombay high court suspended her three-year sentence.