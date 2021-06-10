Happy birthday, Mika Singh: From kissing Rakhi Sawant to a hit-and-run case, a look at the singer’s top controversies

turns 44 today (June 10). Apart from singing, if there is one thing that Mika Singh is known for, it’s his various controversies. His name has popped up on several occasions, most of which he would not want to erase from history. Here’s a look at a few of them. Also Read - From Priyanka Chopra to Preity Zinta: 5 celebs who have said the meanest things about Kareena Kapoor Khan on Koffee With Karan

Kissing at her birthday party in 2006



In 2006, during Rakhi Sawant’s birthday party, a video went viral in which Mika allegedly kissed Rakhi without her consent. This controversy gave fodder to news channels for days. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and more Bollywood celebrities whose dimples melt our hearts – view pics

Apna sapna (excessive) money money

In 2013, Mika was arrested at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly carrying Indian and foreign currency beyond permissible limits. According to reports, he had $12,000 and Rs 3 lakh in cash. Also Read - From Sanjay Dutt to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – find out who these 10 actors dated before tying the knot

Hit-and-run

Reportedly in 2014, while driving Mika hit an auto-rickshaw that caused injuries to the passenger on board.

Kissed by Bipasha?



In 2014, after visiting the sets of ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil' with , Mika Singh took to Twitter to flaunt a kiss mark on his cheek and claimed that Bipasha had kissed him. Bipasha denied this and revealed that it was the Dadi of the show, played by Ali Asgar, who had actually kissed him.

Slapping a doctor

In 2015, at a live concert in Delhi, a video of Mika slapping a doctor went viral. According to reports, the attack caused a small perforation in the latter’s eardrum. The Indian Medical Association had later demanded his arrest. Meanwhile, Mika had justified his action saying he “lost his temper after the doctor misbehaved”. In 2016, the doctor withdrew the case and a Rs. 50 lakh defamation suit in a Delhi court after reaching a settlement.

Human trafficking

In 2018, Mika’s name came up along with his brothers and late Shamsher Singh, in a human trafficking case that surfaced in 2003. A complaint was filed against them for taking money from people on the pretext of helping them travel abroad illegally. The singer had denied the allegations.