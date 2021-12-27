It is 's birthday today and social media is flooded with wishes for Bhaijaan. Fans have gone crazy and are showering love on him in abundance. Many of his friends from the industry like , , Anees Bazmi, Sophie Choudhary and others took to their respective social media accounts to wish him. Now, it is who has made a post to wish her Tiger 3 co-star. For Salman Khan, who also happens to be her ex-boyfriend, Katrina Kaif wished for 'love, light and brilliance'. She shared a picture of him on Insta stories and penned a sweet note. The actress was recently in the news as she got married to Vicky Kaushal. Take a look. Also Read - Netizens take a jibe at Salman Khan's snake bite incident by pulling Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal into it

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Salman Khan was massively trolled on social media as he did not attend the big event. Netizens poked fun imagining his reaction as Katrina announced her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Later, news emerged that Salman Khan has gifted a swanky car to the newlyweds. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Love affairs, nasty flights, below the belt attacks - all the good, bad and ugly of Salman Khan's show so far

Currently, the Bhaijaan is in the headlines as he got bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He had to be hospitalised for almost 6 hours for the same. To news agency ANI, he said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."