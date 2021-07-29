Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt lied to his kids Shahraan and Iqra that he was ‘shooting in the mountains’ while in fact he was in jail – watch video

Sanjay Dutt's life has been a bumpy ride. In an interview to Zee News after his release from jail back in 2016, he spoke about many things including his time in jail and how he didn't want his kids to know the real reason behind his absence from home.