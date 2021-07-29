Throwback Thursday: When Sanjay Dutt lied to his kids Shahraan and Iqra that he was ‘shooting in the mountains’ while in fact he was in jail – watch video

turns 62 today (July 29). He is arguably one of the most controversial actors we have in India. The star has been through many ups and downs in his life and even served his sentence in Pune's Yerwada Jail, after he was convicted under the Arms Act. In an interview to Zee News after his release in 2016, he spoke about many things including his time in jail and how he didn’t want his kids to know the real reason behind his absence from home. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Sanjay Dutt: Take this simple quiz to prove you are indeed a die-hard fan of our Munna Bhai

In the interview, an emotional Sanjay revealed, "It was a blessing that when I went to jail, my youngest kids Shahraan and Iqra were only 2 year old. So they don’t remember that time well. I had told my wife to not bring them in jail. I didn’t want them to see me in the kaidi dress. When they grew up, they did ask where was I. She used to tell them that I was shooting in the mountains. When they used to tell her to call me, she used to say that there was no network. Luckily, I was allowed to call from jail twice a month. When I used to talk to them, I used to tell them that I have come down from the mountains at a place where I have network. I used to tell them I would go back to shoot in the mountains.” He added that he did eventually tell them about his jail period when they were a bit older. Also Read - Birthday Special: Unknown and shocking facts about Sanjay Dutt’s life that we didn’t see in the actor’s biopic Sanju

The actor added that he sometimes does experience remorse. “I sometimes feel guilty for what I have done to my family. A person should not think just from the heart, but also from the brain. I have gone through a lot as I have thought from my heart. I sometimes wish my son doesn’t become like me,” the actor said on a concluding note. We are glad that Sanjay Dutt have overcome the myriad challenges life threw at him and wish the KGF Chapter 2 star a great birthday and successful year ahead. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Mumbai Saga's box office jump, Sanjay Dutt's new look, 67th National Film Awards