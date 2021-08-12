The best of Sara Ali Khan's knock-knock jokes to give you a hearty laugh on the Atrangi Re actress' birthday

Sara Ali Khan turns 26 today. The actress, who made her debut in the 2018 film Kedarnath, has come a long way. She has been a part of films like Love Aaj Kal, Simmba and Coolie No.1. But we are not going to talk about her films now. We are here to talk about her funny side and more specifically, her knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. So hop on for a funny ride. Also Read - Have you met birthday girl Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger? She's a Kpop lover! – REACTS on being called her lookalike
Wishing Ibrahim and cracking sad jokes
In this video Sara wished her brother with a knock knock joke. She began with "knock-knock." To which Ibrahim replied, "Who's that." Sara jokingly adds, "Abby." When a clueless Ibrahim asked her "Abby who" then Sara sang, "Abby birthday to you." This was followed by many sad jokes.
Tank-who
This was about a Tank-who and some other puns. We are not going to spoil them for you. Please see the video and enjoy.
Any
We love it how Sara begins to laugh before he actually says the main part of the joke.
What followed was a series of more knock-knock jokes. "Knock Knock," Sara Ali Khan captioned the post.
Cash-who
Her Cooli No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan was stunned when he heard the full joke. We are not at all surprised by his reaction.
Knock-out
Well, this one was quite dark. What say?
