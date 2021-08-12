The best of Sara Ali Khan's knock-knock jokes to give you a hearty laugh on the Atrangi Re actress' birthday

turns 26 today. The actress, who made her debut in the 2018 film , has come a long way. She has been a part of films like , and Coolie No.1. But we are not going to talk about her films now. We are here to talk about her funny side and more specifically, her knock-knock jokes with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. So hop on for a funny ride. Also Read - Have you met birthday girl Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger? She's a Kpop lover! – REACTS on being called her lookalike

Wishing Ibrahim and cracking sad jokes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In this video Sara wished her brother with a knock knock joke. She began with "knock-knock." To which Ibrahim replied, "Who's that." Sara jokingly adds, "Abby." When a clueless Ibrahim asked her "Abby who" then Sara sang, "Abby birthday to you." This was followed by many sad jokes. Also Read - BREAKING! Akshay Kumar reveals all about the release of Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu

Tank-who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

This was about a Tank-who and some other puns. We are not going to spoil them for you. Please see the video and enjoy. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'

Any

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

We love it how Sara begins to laugh before he actually says the main part of the joke.

What followed was a series of more knock-knock jokes. "Knock Knock," Sara Ali Khan captioned the post.

Cash-who

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Her Cooli No. 1 co-star was stunned when he heard the full joke. We are not at all surprised by his reaction.

Knock-out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Well, this one was quite dark. What say?