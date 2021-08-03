Happy birthday, Sunil Grover: From mimicking Amitabh Bachchan to playing cricket wearing a saree – 6 of the comic genius’ funniest episodes

Sunil Grover is a fantastic actor. He has been a part of various films like
Heropanti, Gabbar Singh, Baaghi and many more. It's kinda unfair to restrict him as an actor who only does comedy well. Having said that, there is no denying the fact that he does comedy really well. As the actor turns 44 today, here's a look at some of his hilarious comedy scenes.
In this episode, he was just brilliant. He even asked for Rs 30 of his own photo.
When he played cricket wearing a saree
In this one he was seen in a very funny set when he played cricket in the presence of Mohammad Azharuddin and
Emraan Hashmi
.
Gutthi, the popular character Sunil plays, was in a mood to narrate a film. And it was the shortest narration ever.
At one point, we thought Sunil was actually Dharmendra. He was that good!
When he copied Kapil Dev to perfection
He copied Kapil Dev in front of the cricketer and made him laugh uproariously.
When he said he learnt Yoga from Baba Ramdev
He had hilarious conversation with Baba Ramdev and said that he learnt Yoga from him.
