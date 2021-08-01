Happy Birthday, Taapsee Pannu: 7 times Taapsee Pannu handled controversies, trolls and Kangana Ranaut like a boss

, who has floored us with her performance in several films like Mulk, Thappad, Pink and others, turns a year older today (August 1). Apart from her acting, the actress has also been in the news on several occasions because of how she has handled controversies and shut trolls up like a pro. From the way she replied to to silencing a troll who called her a cheap actor, here’s a look at the times she’s held her own wonderfully. Also Read - Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta announce the star cast of their action thriller – two BIG STAR KIDS to be launched

When she was called Kangana Ranaut’s cheap copy

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had recently called Taapsee a 'sasti copy '(cheap knockoff) of Kangana. "It's validating my relevance," Taapse said in an interview. When she was asked about how she manages to make headlines about any issue under the sun including something as irrelevant as sneezing, she joked that even her 'chheenk (sneeze) matters'. She said, "What is your problem! Isn't it a good thing, even my sneeze matters." She continued, "Please don't jinx it, I am very happy with it. This is the social media mark of relevance. Otherwise so many people go around sneezing, who cares? But I am glad, people find something to talk about in even half a photo of mine. Maybe I copied someone just by being born a female."

When she was called a cheap actor

A Twitter user once called her a "cheap actor", saying, "Your mental state is not right." Replying to the person with wit and sass, she asked why he was giving her therapy sessions. She said, "And in the bargain also tell how to become an 'expensive' actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na."

A person had tagged Mulk and Thappad director and suggested that he should cast some other actress instead of Taapsee as she “does not know acting.” Replying to the person, Taapsee said, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi.”

When someone commented on her “body parts”

A Twitter user wrote that he loves her “body parts.” To which, Taapsee replied, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum.”

When there were reports suggesting taxmen had discovered 5 crore after raiding Taapsee’s house

In March this year, there were speculations about the taxmen discovering ₹ 5 crore during the searches. Taapsee spoke to NDTV on those speculations and said, "I was wondering who is giving me ₹ 5 crore. If someone is giving me 5 crore I wasn’t to know it because I want those 5 crore rupees.”

When she was asked to give her car during the second wave of Covid-19

In April amid the horrific second wave of Coronavirus, Taapsee was using her Twitter account to spread a word for all those in need. At that time a troll wrote, “Apni car de de punnu...sab kaam twitter per hi karegi ...baketi karwa lo iss sasti maal se. (Give your car punnu, will you do all the work on Twitter only? She can only talk non-stop).” Taapsee replied, “Can you please shut up! Like just STFU! If this is all u wanna say in these times then hold on until this country gets back to breathing normally and then get back to your shit ways until then DONT CROWD MY TIMELINE WITH YOUR NONSENSE and let me do what I am doing!”

When she was asked to ‘take care until she found treatment’

Taapsee replied to a troll who passed a sarcastic comment at her recent tweet about how there is no cure for misunderstanding and overconfidence. The troll wrote, “Sabka ilaj hoga. Till then take care of yourself.” Taapsee’s long reply was enough to shut him down. A part of it read, “As long as you exist, we will always have faith in our health and thoughts.”

When she was called “gandi” for posting a swimsuit

While promoting Judwaa 2, Taapsee had shared a picture wearing a blue swimsuit. Commenting on the photo, a troller wrote, “Km se km social media pe aisi gndi pic mt upload kriye...gndi gndi movie bna ke desh ki young pidhi ko to brbad kr hi rhi h aaplog...” She replied in her own inimitable style, “Gndi??? I knew I should've washed that sand off me."

Well, the birthday girl can give lessons on how to tackle trolls and controversies. What say?