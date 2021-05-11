Has Hrithik Roshan walked out of Vikram Vedha remake? Here's what we know

The Greek God of Bollywood, was last seen 2019's , which collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office. While earlier it was reported that the handsome hunk will soon start the shooting of Vikram Vedha remake, the latest rumours suggest that he has opted out of the project due to his date issues with his OTT project, which is the adaptation of The Night Manager. While this news has definitely disappointed all his fans, who were eager to see him in the role of a gangster. It was said that it will be a special film for the actor as it will be his 25th venture and will be helmed by the original director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri with Saif Ali Khan as one of the leading costars. Also Read - Throwback to when Lady Gaga refused to date Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason

While we have to wait for the official update on this news, Hrithik Roshan had announced Fighter on his birthday, which will be directed by and Bang Bang helmer and the actor will share screen space with for the first time.

Sharing a note, the handsome hunk wrote, "It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand's first production Fighter for Marflix! This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and a friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets to directing me in Bang Bang and . And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can't seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes! Boom! Thank you Sid for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here's to your journey towards the sky!"