Has Varun Dhawan changed after getting married to Natasha Dalal? Kriti Sanon reveals it all

Now, the will be seen again in Bhediya which is horror comedy film directed by Amar Kaushik. As you might be aware, Varun and fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot in Alibaug in January this year.

Kriti opened up about reuniting with Varun in an interview with TOI. She said that both of them had grown as actors and individuals. "He is married now, but he is still the same, only a little more mature than before (laughs!)," Kriti stated. She added that Bhediya, which is a monster-comedy, is drastically different from what they did in Dilwale, so it is great fun.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kriti opened up about trolling and said, "I think people judge too much. This one year, I just felt people have no tolerance and are judging others left, right and center on anything and everything. There's no patience, and people are always trying to find something negative. I understand that the times we are in can frustrate us, as everyone's going through issues in their personal and professional lives." She went on to add that the situation should instead make people kinder towards each other.

The actress added that she has now become conscious of what she shares, writes on social media due to the same. Kriti Sanon said, "I used to be a lot freer about what I said earlier, but the environment has kind of made me feel I should not speak if I don’t need it. I’ve become a lot more conscious of what I speak."

The actress also said that people should be able to respect others' opinions and be a lot more open-minded. She said, "People need to realize that when people actors speak, their opinion is theirs, it doesn’t have to match anyone else’s. I feel we need to be a lot more open-minded and not so judgmental.” She added that in today’s world, free speech and hate speech have become similar, and that should not happen.