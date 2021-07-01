Haseen Dillruba star Taapsee Pannu recalls her father's horrible 'awkwardness' while watching films with explicit scenes with daughters

Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane and Vikrant Massey are soon to be seen in a film called Haseen Dillruba. If you may have watched the trailer, you would know that the film is a fun ride with a lot of drama, emotions, comedy and also explicit scenes. Naturally, the question around the bold scenes are bound to appear. In their recent interview, they spoke about the awkwardness around such scenes. Taapsee recalled about watching bold scenes as a teenager with her father and how awkward everyone would get. Also Read - Haseen Dillruba: After Taapsee Pannu's 'SCARED' comment, Harshvardhan Rane opens up on his intimate scenes with the actress

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, she recalled that her father used to watch a lot of English movies. Since there was only one TV at home, they all had to watch the same. She mentioned that everyone would get awkward not knowing what to do as bold scenes appeared in the film. She quoted, "We had just one TV, so if dad would start watching, we'd have no option but to watch along. We didn't go out to watch films, per se. It's normal to have a lovemaking, or a certain kind of explicit scene. But it becomes very awkward when it's next to your teenage daughters. So both of us are sitting there, and it's almost like all of us have started sweating, trying to understand who should do what."

Taapsee then mentioned that the 'very obvious' way to get out of the situation was to either go get water or switch channel. Further, she did say that she never got caught though watching anything embarrassing like Vikrant. During the interview, he revealed that his aunt once caught him and his cousins watching an adult film. He was quoted saying, "My cousins and I were watching, and my masi (aunt) walked in. We never thought she'd be up at 3 am... Then the walk of shame. I was staying at my nani's house for a few days, and whenever I'd run into my masi, getting a glass of water or something, I'd be ashamed to look her in the eye. It was very, very embarrassing."