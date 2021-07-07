Haseen Dillruba Taapsee Pannu once slid into Iron Man Robert Downey Jr's DM; here's what happened next

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Haseen Dillruba released on Netflix on July 2. The murder mystery received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. All the three stars have received immense appreciation for their impeccable acting. Vikrant and Taapsee play husband and wife while Harshvardhan is the 'woh' in their love story. Given the storyline, during the promotions of the film, Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu took a lie detector test. It's here that the actress revealed about her message to Robert Downey Jr. Also Read - Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the interesting backstory behind her best-selling candle brand ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na’ – watch video

As they took up the lie detector test, Vikrant Massey asked Taapsee if she ever slid into someone's DM. She said yes and revealed that she once messaged Robert Downey Jr but got no response. "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like, I have more followers than you also," she said. Vikrant could not stop laughing. Then Taapsee asked Vikrant if he was manipulative and he said no. The light went red indicating he is lying.

Vikrant then asked Taapsee if she would kill someone for love, Taapsee refrained from answering this question and stated that everybody is 'kaunspiring' against her. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, a critic also called out Haseen Dillruba for promoting 'toxic masculine love'. In response, Taapsee tweeted, "If we want films to not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what is the ideal world to be in then I think we should stop raising voice against all those powers too that suppress the voice of cinema when reality is projected."

Workwise, Taapsee has her hands full. She has films like Do Baara, Loop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket and a few more in her kitty. Vikrant Massey will be seen in 14 Phere soon.