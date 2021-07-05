HAWW! Did you know Akshay Kumar was REJECTED for Aamir Khan's Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar because of a 'crappy audition'?

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar – the mere mention of this movie evokes a deluge of memories from dancing with sweaters and the evergreen chartbusters to college goals and that nail-biting cycle race in the climax. Of course, none of these memories are complete without the image of the actors who brought them to life on screen. However, have you wondered how different it may have all turned out if any of the actors were different to who were eventually cast and would those iconic moments have created the same indelible mark, which could be said for any classic film? What if were to tell you that Akshay Kumar was in contention for one of the most important roles in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (not Aamir Khan's character though)? How different would the Mansoor Khan film have turned out then? Also Read - Trending TV news today: Aditya Narayan shares Indian Idol 12's grand finale plans, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's honeymoon and more

Back in the early 90s, when the auditions for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, which had released in 1992, were underway, Akshay Kumar, too, had tried his luck, auditioning for the role of Shekhar Malhotra, which eventually went to Deepak Tijori. The revelation came the Khiladi himself during an erstwhile interview with Mid Day, where he had disclosed that after landing for the audition and giving his screen test for Shekhar's character, the makers didn't like it all, going on the state in no uncertain terms that "he was crap". Wow, Akshay Kumar has definitely come a very, very long way since then.

Besides Aamir Khan and Deepak Tijori, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar also stars Ayesha Jhulka, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Deven Bhojani and Asrani. The movie won the Best Film award at the 38th Filmfare awards and is, today, considered a cult classic and one of Aamir's best ever, despite a below average response at the box office back then, with only the Bombay circuit registering mildly decent collections.