HEARTBREAKING! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED yet again – here's when the shoot will resume next? [EXCLUSIVE]

More heartbreak is on the way for Kartik Aaryan fans as we've learned that the shoot of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, costarring Kiara Advani and Tabu, and directed by Anees Bazmee, has been delayed further, following an email that has been sent out to the entire cast and crew