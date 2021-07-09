HEARTBREAKING! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED yet again – here's when the shoot will resume next? [EXCLUSIVE]

A lot of controversies have erupted around Kartik Aaryan of late, especially around talk of his ouster from big films due to differences with the makers. After Dharna Productions took the decision of parting ways with in , word spread that Red Chillies Entertainment also reportedly followed suit and he was no longer a part of Freddie. And now, more heartbreak is on the way for Kartik Aaryan fans as we've learned that the shoot of his latest movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, costarring and Tabu, and directed by Anees Bazmee of , Welcome and No Entry fame, has been delayed further. Also Read - Tanhaji, Golmaal Again and more: 5 times Ajay Devgn proved he is the ultimate box office 'Clash King'

Earlier, it was BollywoodLife that broke it to you that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 might be resuming its shoot from the mid of this month, July, which no doubt, brought a long awaited smile to all Kartik Aaryan fans. However, the happiness seems to be short-lived. A well-placed source in the industry has now exclusively informed us that the quasi-sequel to 2007's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which had starred , , and and was directed by , may now not go back on floors until the mid of next month, August.

According to our source, an e-mail has gone out from the production house to the entire cast and crew, informing them the same. However, nothing is known yet about the reason behind this decision. If this turns out to be true, then we sincerely hope that it's the last time that the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been postponed.