and his team reportedly travelled to Delhi this morning, however, King Khan refrained from posing for the paparazzi. Instead, he sought help of an umbrella to avoid getting clicked. A video from Kalina airport has made its way to the internet. In the video, we see SRK being escorted to the car as he returned to the city and dodging the cameras with the help of an umbrella.

SRK has been keeping a low key ever since his son 's name got embroiled in a drugs controversy. It was on October 3 that Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. He then had to spend a few weeks in Arthur Road Jail before he was granted bail. Aryan Khan was last captured this Friday as he marked his attendance at NCB office as per his bail terms.