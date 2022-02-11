The hijab row continues to draw reactions. had recently tweeted on the issue, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity.” Now, his wife has responded to ’s take on burqua. Kangana had written on Instagram, “If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqua in Afghanistan… Learn to break free, not cage yourself.” Her comment was a reaction about how things had changed in Iran after the revolution, especially for women. Shabana responded to Kangana’s comment and tweeted, “Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!” Have a look at her tweet below: Also Read - Lock Upp teaser: Did Kangana Ranaut take a dig at the Aryan Khan case and Shah Rukh Khan bailing him out?

Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!! pic.twitter.com/0bVUxK9Uq7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 11, 2022

Earlier, sharing a post on Facebook, Kangana had written, "This is Iraq, in less than 50 years it has turned from bikinis to burkha, if u want to show courage show it by not wearing burkha in Afghanistan, learn to break free don't cage yourself, India is a blessing enjoy your freedom, don't try to turn it also in to a nightmare please."