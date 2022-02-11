The hijab row is refusing to die down. Last month in Udupi, six students alleged that they had been barred from classes for insisting on wearing hijab. It has become a huge controversy now. Just a few days ago, there was a video which showed a student in a hijab being heckled by protesters. Many celebs are reacting to the issue. took to Instagram and shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman wearing a hijab. She questioned that if a turban can be a choice, why not a hijab? Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Hijab row: Shabana Azmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s comments on burqua – ‘Last I checked India was a secular democratic republic’

Earlier, had tweeted, "What is happening in Karnataka is provoking unrest. A religious poison wall is being erected among the students who are not lying. What is happening in the neighbouring state beyond the single wall should not come to Tamil Nadu. It is time for the progressive forces to be more careful (sic)."

On the other hand, had posted on Twitter, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity.”

filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan wrote on Twitter, “Genocide is at the doorstep. It’s not just on Muslims (and Dalits) to fend for themselves. Progressive well-meaning Hindus will have to call out the hate within, demand accountability & force action! Your silent disassociation is meaningless.”