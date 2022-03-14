Holi is just a few days away. It’s one of the most fun Indian festivals if you like to play with colours. Even when it comes to Bollywood films, it holds special importance and there many songs and even important sequences are written around it. Bollywood songs also are a hit when it comes to Holi parties. From Rang Barse to Balam Pichkari and more, here’s a look at some of the most famous Holi songs from Bollywood. Also Read - When Aamir Khan asked SRK if it is okay to smoke in front of Amitabh Bachchan; check details of their hilarious chat

Rang Barse (Silsila)

Rang Barse from Silsila is a 1981 song and features Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and . It still remains one of most iconic Holi songs ever. The song has been beautifully sung by Big B and the lyrics of the song have been penned down by Dr. . The sizzling chemistry between Amitabh and Rekha makes this Holi song worth a watch.

Go Paagal (Jolly LLB 2)

This dhansu Holi number from the film, Jolly LLB 2, features and . The song is high on energy and beats. So if you love bass, Go Paagal is for you. The song has also been very well choreographed and you will have fun matching steps.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya (Ram Leela)

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya song from Goliyon Ki Raasleela...Ram-Leela is a very sensuous number and is apt if you are feeling romantic this Holi. This song is beautifully sung by and Deepika-Ranveer look stunning and their chemistry is nothing short of electrifying.

Do Me A Favour (Waqt)

If someone ever asked you "Do me a favour?" and did not reply with "Let's play Holi!" are you even living your life to the fullest. This song from Waqt features and Akshay Kumar dancing rather gracefully, dressed in whites. This song has been sung by and and we are quite sure that the vibe of the song will get to you too.

Holi khele raghuveera (Baghban)

Amitabh Bachcan is back with his Holi magic here and this time he has keeping him company. He is talking about how Raghuveera plays Holi in Awadh. You don’t care? You should…

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jaawani Hai Deewani)

and set the bar too high with their chemistry and camaraderie in the song Balam Pichkri. It was a super-fun song.

Chann Ke Mohalla (Action Replay)

is wearing a white kurta with a green salwar and lamenting about jawaani during Holi! Festivals you see…emotions are all over the place!

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat (Navrang)

It is one of the most creative Holi song ever made in the history of Bollywood and has the concept of raasleela at the core of it. Sandhya played two characters - that of a male and a female and it’s a gem you wouldn't want to miss!

This song from the and -starrer might not seem like a Holi song when you hear it but once you watch the video you will convinced that this song could not have been shot in any other manner but against the backdrop of Holi.

