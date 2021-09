The makers of Honsla Rakh have dropped a new song from the film called Chanel No 5. The song features , Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa and it seems like it’s played on the occasion of a wedding function. We can see a jealous Shehnaaz trying to grab Diljit’s attention but he is not giving her any bhaav. Have a look at the song below: Also Read - When Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla got mobbed by fans in Punjab – Watch throwback video

Fans are going crazy over Shehnaaz Gill's expressions and thumkas. Here's a look at a few reactions:

When I see my mom giving all hisse ka attention to my siblings

Meri koi feeling nhi h ??#ShehnaazGiIl #HonslaRakh #ChanelNo5 pic.twitter.com/XTtXCv7zvL — •♫•♬•?Beautiful Chaos?•♬•♫• (@happinessnlv) September 30, 2021

Movie hai movie ki tarah lo ???

Shehnaaz is playing a character , and she is nailing it with her expressions & Dance Moves ?#ChanelNo5 #ShehnaazGiIl#HonslaRakhWithShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/oygnzpLpZe — Kalpana ?? ✨ (@sanamylov) September 30, 2021

Honsla Rakh is slated set to release in theatres worldwide on October 15.