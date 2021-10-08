According to reports, and ’s son has been denied bail. ANI tweeted from its handle, "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan always knew Salman Khan would stand by his side through 'thick and thin' and Bhai has proved it – watch THROWBACK video

Netizens are reacting on the update. "Whoever made wrong shd be sent to jail. Hope it reforms him," wrote a user. Another user commented, "Murderers and rapists roam freely, but he is in custody for no reason." "That's uufair," tweeted another user. Have a look at the reactions below:

Whoever made wrong shd be sent to jail .Hope it reforms him. #BollywoodDruggies - when u r pained by #ShahRukhKhan son #AryanKhan arrest & give bold statements in support of grieving father, u didn’t bother 2 say a word abt #Sushant murder, do u know hw his father & family felt? — DrKR?? (@Tirupathi888) October 8, 2021

Bail Rejected Again for #Aryankhan ?

Not a single Gram of ..... Found From Aryan, They have no proof against him still they wan Aryans Custody ... That's Unfair.... #WeStandWithAryanKhan #WeStandBySRK @iamsrk @gaurikhan Now everyone knows it's propaganda against @iamsrk — @iambharath (@bharath2767) October 8, 2021

Paying the price of being Muslim Superstar's son and not submitting to Modi. Stay Strong Shah @iamsrk #AryanKhan https://t.co/ONSno1KHNc — Alauddin (@Kshitij_Z1) October 8, 2021

A young man is in jail on charges of consumption of drugs, while none were found in his possession. Another is roaming free even though he is charged for murder with enough evidence to prove so. Conversion of into a #bananarepublic is complete. #AryanKhan #LakhimpurKheri — Amit Verma (@amit_v_verma76) October 8, 2021

NCB and mumbai court today just wanted to extend his stay as much as possible hence the pretense of unprepared defence last night by NcB and the court wasting a whole day again to decide that they actually cant decide his bail!! lol on the justice system. #aryankhan — Pooja Kapur (@Pernika) October 8, 2021

In our country, Murderers and rapists Roam freely ,but this MEGASTAR'S son #AryanKhan is unfortunately in custody for no reason ? Wtf Is this ?! — Ronit  (@Addicted_stan) October 8, 2021

It can be recalled that on October 3 that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was carried out on Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. They were first detained and interrogated by the NCB. Later, they were arrested were under NCB custody for a day. On October 4, their custody was extended by 3 days. Yesterday, they were sent into judicial custody.

So, what's your take on the entire issue? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.