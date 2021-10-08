According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been denied bail. ANI tweeted from its handle, "Mumbai's Esplanade court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan always knew Salman Khan would stand by his side through 'thick and thin' and Bhai has proved it – watch THROWBACK video
Netizens are reacting on the update. “Whoever made wrong shd be sent to jail. Hope it reforms him,” wrote a user. Another user commented, “Murderers and rapists roam freely, but he is in custody for no reason.” “That’s uufair,” tweeted another user. Have a look at the reactions below: Also Read - Before drugs case, here are the biggest controversies that Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam battled in the past
It can be recalled that on October 3 that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was carried out on Mumbai to Goa bound cruise. They were first detained and interrogated by the NCB. Later, they were arrested were under NCB custody for a day. On October 4, their custody was extended by 3 days. Yesterday, they were sent into judicial custody.
