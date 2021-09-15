Hrithik Roshan might have expected fans to react with ‘How cute’ or ‘Aww’ kind of comments. But he would not have imagined them to notice his ‘seelan waali deewar’. The actor took to Twitter to post a picture with mom Pinky Roshan. He was seen in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie was seen in an all-black outfit. His caption read, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum Red heart It’s a good morning Sun with rays.” Have a look at his post below and some of the reactions: Also Read - 10 of the most talked about Bollywood celeb link-ups that startled everyone
Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan starrer Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara recently completed 10 years. In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor said that potential for a sequel is always there. “It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn’t matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don’t think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it.” He added that she has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script. Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro to Allu Arjun in DJ to Prabhas in Radhe Shyam – whom does Pooja Hegde look best with? View pics
