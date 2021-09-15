might have expected fans to react with ‘How cute’ or ‘Aww’ kind of comments. But he would not have imagined them to notice his ‘seelan waali deewar’. The actor took to Twitter to post a picture with mom Pinky Roshan. He was seen in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie was seen in an all-black outfit. His caption read, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum Red heart It’s a good morning Sun with rays.” Have a look at his post below and some of the reactions: Also Read - 10 of the most talked about Bollywood celeb link-ups that startled everyone

On a lazy breakfast date with my mum ❤️ It’s a good morning ☀️ Sunday feels on Wednesday are best ☺️

Now go give your mom a hug. pic.twitter.com/f1st25rE3I — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 15, 2021

The wall is showing the effect of Mumbai rains. https://t.co/VMST5gB6V6 — BrainChand #DBALivesMatter (@DailyPassenger_) September 15, 2021

?????? first time I can relate with this celeb life https://t.co/XA2c2MacLY pic.twitter.com/RdkAoWmkBV — Ammu (@khayaliipulav) September 15, 2021

Good to know that even bigggest of celebrities also have seelan on their walls at home.Waise itna paisa kamaa hi rhe ho to koi achi si quality ki putty bhi lagwa hi lena tha na aapko Hrithik sir.? https://t.co/TbSZOcrR8c — ?AjayShehnaazian? (@katttarhunmain) September 15, 2021

Can't look like Hrithik but our seelan problem looks same-same. https://t.co/jgW80smfom — Vikram (@vikramshah1991) September 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan starrer recently completed 10 years. In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor said that potential for a sequel is always there. "It definitely can be done, be it in 5 years or 15 years, that doesn't matter. In fact, that would be really cool! But I don't think Zoya is the kind who would want to make it, just because people want it." He added that she has to stumble upon an instinctive, inspired thought about the sequel that would then fuel her mind to take those steps into building it into a script.