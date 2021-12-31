Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video of her Christmas decorations. It looked mighty impressive with Christmas trees and other things. “Coz there is no other more glorious time of the year than December… #MyNest #skilodgeinspired #bramblesandmistletoe #ThankYouLife #gratefulheart,” read her caption. Even her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan couldn’t stop himself from reacting. “Wow Sussanne. Looks amazing!” he commented. Malaika Arora wrote, “The most stunning home.” Bipasha Basu wrote ‘wow’ followed a heart-eyes emoji. Rohit Roy commented, “How lovely.” Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Before Ajay Devgn in RRR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood heroes starred in THESE South movies – view pics

Meanwhile, there have been rumours suggesting that Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni, brother of Aly Goni. Recently, Sussanne shared a picture with Arslan on Instagram on his birthday. In the picture, the two were seen hugging each other. They looked really happy. She also wished Arslan in the most cutest way possible. "Happy happpyyyy happiest Birthday.. I wish for you a world filled with the best of everything that you so deserve..with the brightest of smiles and with all the purest Love to surround you. You are the most beautiful energy that I have ever come across Shine brightest limitless..#19thofdecember2021" Sussane wrote. Have a look at her post below:

Well, from the picture it seems their relationship rumours are true.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to welcome Anil Kapoor on his 65th birthday. “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @AnilKapoor! Best wishes to you Sir. From witnessing your legendary presence on sets as a mere assistant, to finally having the opportunity of sharing the screen with you.. Super excited for #Fighter,” he captioned a photo with Anil and Siddharth Anand.