Throwback: When Tiger Shroff spoke about the ‘worst’ phase of his life and revealed he had to sleep on the floor

Tiger Shroff has proved to be a great action hero in his career so far and has a great potential to be one of the top actors in all genres. But there was a time when the actor and his family went through a financial crunch.

In a past interview with GQ, Tiger had revealed that how his family was affected by the failure of his mother Ayesha Shroff's production, Boom and his father 's 'erratic' financial decisions. The actor spoke about the failure of Boom and the 'havoc it wrecked' on him and his family.

Produced by Tiger's mother Ayesha, the film 2003 film starred and marked the debut of . It was leaked before it could hit theatres. Due to the film's piracy case, the distributors pulled out, but Jackie ensured its release. But the film was a huge flop. Tiger was just 11 at that time.

Tiger told GQ, “I remember how our furniture was sold off, one by one. Things I’d grown up seeing around us started disappearing. Then my bed went. I started to sleep on the floor. It was the worst feeling of my life.” He added that he wanted to help at that age but knew he could do nothing to help.

He had also shared that the uncertainty of those years was a powerful motivator and after he joined the film industry, he promised his mother that he’d buy their house back. The actor made his screen debut with in 2014. By 2017, he had earned enough to keep his promise. While Jackie and Ayesha were touched by the gesture, they declined and chose to stay where they were. It’s the same building where also stays.

Tiger is great example of tough times don’t last, tough people do.