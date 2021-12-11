's wifey Mira Rajput Kapoor is a social media queen. She shares amazing pictures and videos on Instagram leaving all her fans drooling. If she is on a vacation, fans can expect a great load of photos coming their way. But given the nature of social media, she gets trolled too. Recently, Mrs Kapoor was trolled for her feet. She had shared a pretty sunkissed picture on social media but trolls only focused on her feet stating that they looked weird. But now Mira has clapped back at these trolls with her latest savage post. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi’s OOPS moment caught on camera, Leaked inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue and more

Mira is currently enjoying her time in Dubai. She took to her Instagram account to share a sweet picture dressed in a short one piece. She is wearing embellished heels with it. But more than the picture, the caption has grabbed everyone's attention. She has hilariously thanked her body parts like arms, legs and more. In the end she has thanked her feet. She wrote, "I would like to thank my arms for always being by my side, my legs for always supporting me, and my fingers because I can always count on them. And of course my feet, for always keeping me grounded." Lol! Fans are lauding her for giving out such a savage reply to the trolls. Check out her post below: Also Read - Trending OTT news today: Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal offered massive amount by OTT giant for wedding footage, Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone to release on OTT and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

She also shared a stunning video on Instagram capturing the pretty sunset. Check it out: Also Read - Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput looks like a BOMB as she opts for a SEXY pleather outfit for her dine out – View Pics