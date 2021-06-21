International Yoga Day 2021: Kangana Ranaut yoga helped sister Rangoli Chandel after acid attack: ‘She had lost vision in one eye, half her face was burnt’

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, has revealed how yoga helped her sister Rangoli Chandel recover after acid attack. Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Rangoli has the most inspiring Yoga story, a road side threw acid on Rangoli when she was hardly 21, with third degree burns, half of her face burnt, one eye lost its vision, one ear melted away and a breast severely damaged, she had to go through 53 surgeries in 2-3 years but that wasn’t all, my biggest concern was her mental health as she had stopped to speak.” Also Read - Arjun Rampal's platinum blonde look for Kangana Ranaut's Dhakkad is making everyone say 'Rad' — view pics

She added, "No matter what happened she would not say a word just stare blankly at every thing, she was engaged to an Air Force officer and when he saw her face after the acid attack he left and never returned, even then she did not shed a tear neither she uttered a word, doctors told me she is in a state of shock, they gave her therapies and put her on medication for psychiatric help but nothing helped."

Kangana revealed that she was 19 at that time and didn't know how to help her. "I desperately wanted her to talk to me, so I took her every where with me even to my Yoga classes. She started practising Yoga and I saw dramatic transformation in her. Not only she started to respond to her pain and my lame jokes but also regained her lost vision in one eye."

Yesterday, Kangana revealed that her mom was once recommended an open heart surgery by a doctor but she had decided against it and instead she tried curing her mother with Yoga. She wrote, “Tomorrow is #internationalyogaday I am gonna share my Yoga stories, every one knows how and when I started yoga but no one knows how I got my whole family to learn and follow this boon and blessing called Yoga. Some resisted, some took time, few years ago Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage.”