International Yoga Day 2021: Sara Ali Khan's zen-mode pose will make you want to get cracking on those yoga asanas ASAP

Sara Ali Khan is an out-an-out fitness freak, and has even had an incredible weight-loos journey before making her big-screen Bollywood debut, where she went from being quite overweight to looking absolutely fabulous. She attributes one of the major reasons for her astounding transformation to yoga, and doesn't hesitate to keep posting her various yoga workouts and constantly giving us new fitness goals with those jaw-dropping yoga asanas she shares on social media. So, how could she have not shared another of her terrific yoga poses on International Yoga Day 2021, right?

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Sara Ali Khan shared a zen-mode pose, pulling off a common but no less difficult yoga asana, and one glace at it would make you want to get cracking at those asanas yourself. Sharing the pic on her official Instagram handle, wrote: "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self Happy International Yoga Day #peace #positivity #serenity #nature #balance ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan had posted a heartwarming message on 's first anniversary, where she had written: "Whenever I needed help, advice or a laugh you were always there. You introduced me to the world of acting, made me believe that dreams could come true, and gave me all that I have today. Still can't believe you're gone. But every time I look at the stars, the rising sun or the moon I know you're here. From to Andromeda."

Well, keep going strong with yoga, Sara, and keep motivating your fans to share in shape.