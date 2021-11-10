The Bachchan family is one of the favourites of fans. Every picture that they share goes viral on social media. During Diwali 2021, shared a sweet picture on social media wishing his fans. He shared a family portrait that had him, , and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. This picture went viral too on social media. But for a different reason. The painting of a bull in the background called for attention. Also Read - Photoshop ka kamal! Face swaps of Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and other Bollywood couples will make you go ROFL

Many fans could not stop tripping over this painting. While a few asked if this painting has been made by Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor's character from the movie Welcome), a few asked about the significance of it. Well, let us tell you that the painting is made by famous artist Manjit Bawa (1941–2008) born in Dhuri, Punjab. The cost of this painting is reportedly Rs 4 crore. Eyes popped, jaws dropped to the floor! You can easily buy a 2 BHK in Mumbai's fancy location with this amount. Or even a holiday home that you have been dreaming for in the mountains. Check out the picture below:

T 4087 - Some picture sitting positioning never change, even through time .. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021

Yeh painting majnu Bhai ne bnayi h?? pic.twitter.com/ofzBPiAzH2 — ऋतिका (@Vritika385) November 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also shared the significance of having a bull painting in his house. In one of the tweets, he wrote, "Hey guys. #Bull painting symbolises power, strength, speed and optimism. By placing this in the abundance corner of the office or house helps to bring the Bull Run in one's financial situation. It symbolises ultimate gain, success and incremental prosperity..". Further adding, "When placed in the house, in the living room or in the office, it helps to protect you from ill intentions of other for you. It protects you from people with negative energies."