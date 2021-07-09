Is Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi up for release? Rohit Shetty finally breaks silence

starring and is one of the much-awaited films. The film was all set to hit the screens last year but lockdown happened. Ever since then, fans are waiting to know its release date. Though it was being anticipated that the film will have an OTT release since it has been a while that theatres are shut, but there has been no confirmation. Now, we finally have director of the film talking about the film's release. Also Read - From Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua to Kate Nahin Kat Te: Bollywood's iconic rain songs that will motivate you to make the most of the weather

At the launch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rohit Shetty once again asserted the importance of getting the vaccination and stated that the real question is when will the theatres reopen. He was quoted saying, "Sawaal yeh hai ki theaters kab khulenge. Sabse important hai ki vaccination hona bahut zaroori hai. Jab woh hoga tab jaake sab khulega, jab khulega tab pata chalega kya ho raha hai. Iss waqt I think, hum sabko yehi sochna chahiye ki dheere dheere sab theek horaha hai. Precaution lena bahut zaroori hai because abhi bhi sab theek hua nahi hai. (The important question is when will theatres open. Also, vaccination is important. When that's done then theatres will open, when they do then you will know)."

As reported by Etimes, Rohit Shetty also stated that he doesn't think the content of his film can get old and that is not his worry. "I never believe content will become old or something like that where my film is concerned. We had a promo out. There have been films that were shot and ready for three years and are all waiting...In the meantime, I have a film that is ready, I will start with the editing of 'Cirkus' now. I am not thinking that the film will look stale, that will not happen for sure," he said. Circkus stars in the lead role.