A few days ago, Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed was massively trolled for flaunting her bra under a torn jacket. It didn't end there and lyricist and screenwriter also started getting trolled as some netizens thought he is Urvi's grandfather. The contestant spoke to Quint and clearer the air. She said that it's really funny that people are connecting her with Javed Akhtar because of her last name. Javed's wife also took to Twitter to clarify. She wrote, "Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way." Have a look at her tweet below:

Urfi Javed is not related to us in any way https://t.co/JjY2GsRVh7 — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 7, 2021

For those of you who don't know, 's daughters – Shakya and are Javed Akhtar's granddaughters. Shabana had shared Javed Akhtar's picture with his granddaughters on Instagram in 2020.

Urfi's airport look didn't seem to impress netizens. "Baki ki shirt chooha kutar gaya kya?" wrote a user. "She needs a stylist," commented another user. Have a look at the video below:

Urfi was the first contestant to be eliminated from the Bigg Boss OTT house. Talking to Siddharth Kannan, she revealed that she left her home in Lucknow after her relatives criticized her for being an alleged 'porn star'. She said that she was not even in college. “I was in the eleventh standard. It was tough because I didn't have my family's support. My family blamed me, I was victim-blamed. My relatives went so far as to call me a porn star. They wanted to check my bank account, expecting to find crores," said the actress.