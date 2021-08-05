Is Kajol a part of Rajkumar Hirani’s next starring Shah Rukh Khan? The actress answers

and have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Since the past few days, there have been a lot of speculations about them reuniting for ’s next. According to reports, apart from , the Kajol was said to have be roped in to play an important part in the film. The actress has now spoken about it in an interview to Hindustan Times. Also Read - Kajol, Shilpa Shetty, Beyonce and more Bollywood and Hollywood beauties who spoke about their miscarriages – view pics

She said that Rajkumar Hirani or anyone related to the film haven't approached her yet. She said that she is reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But she hasn't finalised anything as of now.

As you might be aware, last year, Kajol flew to Singapore with daughter, Nysa Devgan, who resumed college after the first wave of Covid-19. Now, she has returned back to Mumbai after more than six months to resume work.

Talking about her Singapore experience, she said that Singapore is a lovely city and she had a great time there. However, she was in two minds because her son Yug Devgan was in Mumbai. “As a mother, you always feel that a piece of you is missing when you aren’t around one of your kids and so, you aren’t completely happy,” she said.

The actor, who turns 47 today (August 5), says that she is “big on birthdays”. She added that she is upset about not being able to call her loved ones over. She also said that she has spaced it out and met her friends over the week. Kajol stated, “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either.”