If an actor is not married, one can expect speculations about marriage. That's what is happening with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra. He has been linked up with his Shershaah co-star . There were rumours about them tying the knot as well. Recently when a news portal asked Sidharth when he is getting married, the actor casually stated that he is no astrologer. Adding that he doesn't know when it will happen, Sidharth said that there is no timeline as such. He also said that it has to be done correctly.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubbl, Sidharth was asked about the qualities he likes in Kiara and what he wants her to change. He said that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film actress and that she has a sense of regular person to herself, which he appreciates and admires. He said that he is also a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy."

Talking about what he wants to change in Kiara, Sidharth said, "About change, it's a very harsh word to use…I would not like to change anything, she's a fabulous actor. Okay what I would change is…that she doesn't have a love story with me. "

While the two have never officially confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on several occasions. They were in the Maldives at the start of this year. They also react to each other’s posts on social media. When Kiara was earlier asked about her equation with Sidharth Malhotra, she said that he is her closest friend.