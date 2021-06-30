Is Taapsee Pannu missing Kangana Ranaut on Twitter? Here's what the Haseen Dillruba star has to say

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu have been in an ugly Twitter war in the past. After Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker B-grade actresses in an interview, there was a lot of commotion on social media. Later, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account got permanently suspended for violating rules often. In her recent interview, Taapsee Pannu spoke about Kangana's ouster from Twitter. She stated that she does not miss Kangana and that she is irrelevant to her. Also Read - 5 times Kangana Ranaut looked simple yet elegant in cotton sarees and made us go Ooh La La – view pics

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Taapsee stated that she has no feelings, good or bad, for Kangana Ranaut. She was quoted saying, "No, I don't miss her. I didn't miss her, or want her, also before. She's too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She's an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn't hold any relevance in my life. I don't have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don't care, when you're indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn't hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that's the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn't matter to me." This is not for the first time that Taapsee has stated that Kangana is irrelevant to her.

Workwise, Taapsee Pannu will soon be seen in Haseen Dillruba. She will be sharing the screen space with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in this one. The film is helmed by Anand L Rai and will release on July 2 on Netflix. She also has Loop Lapeta, Rashami Rocket and more in her kitty.