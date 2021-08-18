Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were blessed with a second child in February this year. Speaking to NDTV about her new book 's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be, Kareena said that Saif and her were ‘worried’ about their elder son Taimur being ‘jealous’ of Jeh. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Kareena Kapoor Khan shares Jeh is a part of her romantic song with Aamir Khan

The actress said, "He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slightly feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now." She added that when one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, 'Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?' She said that this is the way he asks his friends.

Kareena also said that when she and Saif Ali Khan tease Taimur about going on a holiday without his baby brother, he simply says: "No, not without Jeh." She added that he is protective, he has got that older brother vibe. "In that sense, it just worked out perfectly fine. There was never that insecurity and I think me and Saif also balanced it out a little bit," said Kareena.

A few days ago, a picture of Jeh went viral and we couldn’t help but notice how similar he looked to Tim. However, Kareena said that Jeh and Taimur are different when it comes to their looks. “Jeh looks exactly like me. Tim has gone to his father Saif. After six months of his birth, Tim was not comfortable seeing new people. That's where Jeh has no problem with it. There is a lot like Saif in Taimur. That's where we have a great mix. Tim is a typical Sagittarius,” revealed Kareena.