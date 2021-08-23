There was a time when used to be known for the films he made. Now, he is mostly known for his controversies. In a new controversy, a video has emerged on social media in which the filmmaker is allegedly seen dancing with a woman as Haye Rama from the filmmaker’s own film Rangeela is playing in the background. In the name of dancing, the person, who is suspected to be Ram Gopal Varma, Also Read - Tiger Shroff's reaction to Ram Gopal Varma's 'bikini babe' comment deserves your attention

is almost molesting the woman. The video is reportedly from her birthday party.

While responding to the video shared by one of the netizens who also wrote 'never knew your hidden talent', RGV wrote on Twitter from his official account, "This video of me circulating on social media, I swear on Balaji, Ganpathi, Jesus...etc...etc is not me." He also wrote in a different tweet, "I once again want to clarify that the guy in this video is not me and the Girl in Red is not @inaya_sultana and I swear this on American President JOE BIDEN."

Netizens were shocked to see the video and some used sarcasm to praise his dance moves.

Meanwhile, we went through the profile of Inaya Sultana which RGV mentioned in his clarification and found some pictures in which she has tagged him. Have a look at her tweets below:

On the professional front, RGV had recently launched his OTT platform Spark OTT and released his digital film D Company on May 15, 2021. The film is about how the controversial gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his sidekick ruled the city of Mumbai in the 80s.