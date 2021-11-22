Is this the real reason Priyanka Chopra dropped Jonas from her bio? Read deets

and Nick Jonas' fans are currently supper confused. The actress has dropped the surname 'Jonas' from her social media bio. Soon, Nickyanka fans started speculating that there is some trouble in their paradise. Priyanka Chopra is even trending on Twitter with netizens trying to speculate the cause of her social media action. Even though mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all the rumours, fans are curious to know why did Priyanka remove her surname from social media. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News today: BTS wins Artist of The Year at AMAs 2021, Nickyanka fans speculate divorce as Priyanka Chopra drops 'Jonas' surname and more

Well, one can only speculate. It seems that this is the way of Priyanka Chopra to roast her hubby, and if not hubby than their fans. Jonas Brothers Family Roast is going to release tomorrow on Netflix and Priyanka has been very active when it comes to promoting every project by Jonas brothers. This could be that but one can never tell. Earlier, Priyanka had promoted the Jonas Brothers Family Roast by posting a social media story saying, "Ready to see @jonasbrothers get #ROASTED? I’m still sore from all the laughing. #JonasBrothersFamilyRoast premieres 11/23 on @netflix.” She along with Sophie Turner, and Kevin Jonas' wife also attended the show. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra DROPS Jonas from her surname on social media; her mother Madhu Chopra responds after fans speculate divorce

During Diwali earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra had a made a sweet post on social media by sharing a picture with hubby Nick Jonas. She mentioned that it was a special Diwali as they were celebrating it together in their new home. Check out her post below: Also Read - Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and more: 9 GUSH-WORTHY moments from Big-fat celeb weddings that made us go aww [PICS]

Well, we are also hoping that all is well in Nickyanka's paradise. Fingers crossed.