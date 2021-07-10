It’s a boy! Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh welcome their second child

and Harbhajan Singh are blessed with a baby boy. This is their second child. Geeta Basra took to Instagram to make the happy announcement. She wrote: Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Hazel Keech and more Bollywood actresses who married Indian cricketers – view pics

“A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand,

precious as gold

A wonderful gift,

so special and sweet.

Our hearts are full,

our lives complete.

We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy..

We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support." She also shared a cute video. Have a look at her post below:

On the other hand, Harbhajan wrote, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy shukar aa Tera maalka."

Harbhajan and Geeta tied the knot in 2015 and Hinaya was born in 2016. Geeta spoke about Hinaya and the lockdown phase in a past interview to DNA. She had said, “Hinaya not that demanding. We are blessed. She loves being at home with both her parents. She doesn's complain about going out and loves that she can play the whole day. She's got her online class which keeps her occupied for an hour. Otherwise she's learning painting and colouring.”