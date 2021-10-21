This is great news for fans. The actor will be starring in the upcoming action film titled Bull. The film marks the directorial debut of Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj in the past. Also Read - Taimur Ali Khan once again shows his love for animals as he gives a cute smile while admiring a bull with papa Saif - view pics

An excited Shahid said, “Bull is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

Set in the 1980s, the film is inspired by real-life events. The principal photography is slated to begin in 2022.

Producer will collaborate with producers Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for the film Bull. Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh are in charge of the story and screenplay.

Shahid will next be seen in Jersey which is scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. The film’s release has been delayed due to the pandemic. After fishing the film, Shahid had written, "It’s a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It’s nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let’s always remember. This shall pass too. Here’s to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here’s to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations" Recently, Shahid had spoken about the same and said, "God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That’s it."

(With inputs from IANS)