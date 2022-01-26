is back on Instagram. She was on a hiatus after her intimate pic with Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral. She has now wished her fans on Republic Day. She is seen in a white kurta. Her caption read, "Happy Republic Day.” The post is getting a lot of reactions from fans. “Finally my beautiful queen is back,” wrote a fan. “Amazing look,” read another comment. Many are also reacting with heart emojis. Have a look at her post below: Also Read - Attack release date: John Abraham starrer set to reopen theatres before Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey? EXCLUSIVE

It can be recalled that after her picture with Sukesh went viral, she issued a statement asking her fans and 'media friends' to not circulate the images. According to her, it 'intruded (her) privacy and personal space'. She also wrote about going through a 'rough patch'.

The statement read, "This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from the media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch but I am sure that my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends to not circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you."