Kick actress recently came under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in reference to case against conman named Sukesh Chadrashekhar. She was called for interrogation and was reportedly questioned for almost 7 hours. Sukesh Chadrashekhar has been accused of carrying out Rs 200 crore scam. She was reportedly questioned under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and some of the financial transactions were also scanned. Now, a picture of Jacqueline and Sukesh Chandrashekhar has hit the internet.

In the picture shared by India Today, we see Sukesh planting a kiss on Jacqueline's cheeks. It is a selfie which has been supposedly taken between April to June this year, suggests the report. The report also mentions that the phone seen in the picture through which the selfie has been taken is the same phone through which he carried out the scam. Earlier, the conman's lawyer had told the media that the actress was dating him but later her spokesperson cleared the air by denying her involvement with him or his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul.

The spokesperson had reportedly said, "Jacqueline Fernandez is being called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and in future will also be completely co operating with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline also categorically denies alleged slanderous statements made about relationship with the involved couple."

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in films like Cirkus, Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu. She was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan and .