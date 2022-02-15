’s Jersey now has a new release date. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.” With its new release date, the film will be clashing with Yash starrer KGF 2. Many filmmakers are announcing new release dates of films as the third wave of COVID-19 seems to be declining. Earlier today, the makers of and ’s Laal Singh Chaddha announced that the film would be arriving on August 11, 2022 instead of its earlier release date April 14. So that might have made the makers of Jersey to release the film on April 14. Have a look at Shahid’s tweet below: Also Read - Karisma Kapoor playing with nephew Jeh Ali Khan is the cutest video you will watch today

So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 15, 2022

On the other hand, an official statement from the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. , TSeries, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring , and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022."

So, do you think Shahid's Jersey will face tough competition from Yash's KGF 2?