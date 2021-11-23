Jersey trailer: Shahid Kapoor admits he was rooting for Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi; says, 'Bas chal jaati aur hum apni picture la paate'

At the Jersey trailer launch, Shahid Kapoor minced no words in admitting that the whole of Bollywood was hedging their bets with Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, so that the other films could breath easier while releasing in theatres