At the trailer launch of Jersey, today, 23rd November, attended by lead stars and , director Gowtam Tinnanuri, and producers , Dil Raju and Aman Gill, the media bombarded the the team with several questions, from which, Shahid Kapoor, decided to add something extra from his side for one of the questions, reserving special praise for Director Rohit Sherry's . In doing so, he minced no words in admitting that the whole of Bollywood was hedging their bets with the and starrer, so that the other films could breath easier while releasing in theatres.

"Sachh bolta hoon, hum sab ruke the ki kab Sooryavanshi aayegi, kab woh chalegi, kab rail patri pe aayegi, kab gaadi chalegi, bas woh chal jaati aur hum apni picture la paate (I'm telling the truth, we were all waiting for when Sooryavanshi would release, when it would work, when it would come on track, when business would pick up, so that it would run well and then we could bring out film). I think the entire industry was rooting and hoping for Sooryavanshi to do well, so that, one by one, we could all feel better about releasing our movies," said Shahid Kapoor.

Speaking about how it he approached people associated with big hits after , Shahid added, "After Kabir Singh released, I went like a beggar to everybody. I went to all these people who've made these 200-250 crore films. I've never been a part of this club, so it was completely new to me. Having spent 15-16 years in the industry, I never had such a huge grosser. So, when it finally happened, I didn't know where to go, it was all new to me. You could say, I tried my best not to do this (Jersey, which he was offered before doing Kabir Singh). So, credit to Gowtam (Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Director) for still working with me, waiting for me, and I'm so happy I did this. I can safely say this is my best film yet."