and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples we have. Shahid took to Instagram to share a video in which he is smiling. The video also has Mira who is trying to wear an outfit properly. "Legend @mira.kapoor," read his caption. It seems Mira didn't like the video much as she commented, "The hell! Just wait and watch." We think Mira must be planning a good comeback for this.

On the work front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey which is scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. The film's release has been delayed due to the pandemic. After fishing the film, Shahid had written, "It's a film wrap on #jersey .... 47 days of shoot during covid. Just unbelievable. I am so proud of the entire team. It's nothing short of a miracle. I want to thank each and every one from the unit for coming to set every day, putting themselves at risk and doing what we all love doing. Telling stories that touch hearts and make a difference. Jersey is a story that speaks of a Phoenix rising from the ashes. The triumph of an indomitable spirit. If there was ever a time I could connect with the underlying spirit of a film this was it. As we all fight through this pandemic. Let's always remember. This shall pass too. Here's to my best filmmaking experience yet. Here's to Jersey ... we shall overcome !!!! @gowtamnaidu @mrunalofficial2016 @geethaarts @amanthegill @srivenkateswaracreations" Recently, Shahid had spoken about the same and said, "God has been kind. I am fortunate to be an actor. It was a far off dream. Ambition is to do justice to every opportunity and every character I play. Dil se kaam karna hai (I want to work wholeheartedly). That's it."

The film also stars and in key roles.