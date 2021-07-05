Kajal Aggarwal kick-starts shooting for Uma in Kolkata

This is great news for all fans as she has started shooting for her upcoming film Uma in Kolkata. The actress plays the female protagonist in the film. The film, which is being helmed by Tathagata Sinha, will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule in the city. The other cast members are yet to be revealed. There are reports saying that the actress has got the remuneration of Rs 2 crore for this project, which is her highest pay cheque till date. Also Read - BL Recommends: From Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium to Shah Rukh Khan's Lion King - Father’s Day films to binge-watch with your daddy dearest

Talking about the film, she recently told Indulge Express, "It's a Mary Poppins kind of film, where fantasy meets reality and I play the title role of Uma and I am currently preparing for it." She added that she keeps having a lot of Zoom discussions with her director to understand how he envisages the character. She also said that Uma is basically a ray of sunshine and helps people deal with their problems through folktales. "That's what my character is in a nutshell. There are several layers and dimensions to Uma but I won't be able to divulge much right now," said Kajal.

The actress was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta's -starrer gangster drama Mumbai Saga.

She will next be seen in 's Acharya, co-starring the Telugu superstar's son . She plays Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film directed by .

Acharya also features , , Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, and among others. The film was supposed to release on May 13 but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid.

