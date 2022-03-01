They say no one is a permanent enemy or friend for life in politics. It seems it is also true for the world of entertainment. has wished on marrying 'Himachali girl' Sheetal Thakur. She had earlier called him a ‘cockroach’ on Instagram. A user put two screenshots. In one of them, Kangana had written, “Kahan se nikla ye cockroach. Laao meri chappal (Where did this cockroach come from, bring my slippers).” It was a picture by on which Vikrant had written, “Pure and pious like Radhe Maa.” In the other screenshot, Kangana is wishing Vikrant. She wrote, “Hmm @vikrantmassey ji marrying a Himachali girl is good karma … wish you both a happy married life.” Have a look at the screenshots below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Ritesh issues a stern warning; 'Aapki aisi band bajegi ki...'

Talking to Bollywood Bubble about Kangana's comments, Vikrant had said that he really doesn't pay attention to all these things. He said that he tries to very consciously negate toxicity in his life. "That's why I don't go to Twitter much and I have been very vocal about it. That is one of the worst public discourse platforms that we have," said the actor.

He went on to add that individually, he generally doesn’t tend to pay attention to these things. “So, to wrap it up I will quietly quote one of my favourite writers Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius. You really pray for the ignorant. The only thing you can do for the ignorant and unaware is to pray for better sense and wish them the best in life,” Vikrant had said.